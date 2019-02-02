Bradenton man dies in motorcycle crash with car parked at DeSoto Square mall, FHP says

A 39-year-old Bradenton man died in a crash with a parked vehicle Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the man was northbound on 9th Street West on a Harley Davidson FXDWG motorcycle around 9:17 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the curb, sending his car off the roadway and into the DeSoto Square Mall parking lot.
According to a crash report, the motorcycle struck a tree before the man was separated from the vehicle. Investigators say the man collided with the rear right side of a 2019 Kia Niro that was parked in the mall parking lot. The motorcycle continued and also struck the front right of the parked car.
The driver’s name has not yet been released, pending next of kin notification. Trooper say the man was not wearing a helmet and are not sure if alcohol played a factor in the crash.
This a developing story... Stay tuned to Bradenton.com for updates.
