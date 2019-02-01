Four Manatee students overdose after trying controlled substance at school, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says four students reacted differently to an unnamed prescription drug they tried while in class together at Horizons Academy.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren, the students were in class together around 11:30 a.m. Friday when one of them distributed a controlled substance to three others.
He and his peers took the drug and reacted differently. They all required medical attention, deputies say, but none of the students suffered life-threatening effects.
Three of the students were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where one of them — the one who consumed the highest dosage — was administered Narcan by hospital staff. The other student was treated by the school nurse and EMS personnel.
Horizons Academy, 1910 27th St. E., is an alternative school with the mission of helping “students identify and learn how to cope and overcome their academic and behavioral challenges in order to become functional members of the School District of Manatee County population and our community,” according to the school website.
An investigation revealed that the 14-year-old suspect student had taken the prescription drug from his home and shared it with classmates. He was issued a juvenile referral for distribution of a controlled substance.
