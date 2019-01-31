Local

When their dad was found asleep in car, McDonald’s employees fed young girls, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

January 31, 2019 09:24 AM

Though they had closed the shop for the night, two fast food employees made sure two children caught in the middle of a police investigation were fed and Sarasota police made sure their good deed didn’t go unnoticed.

In a McDonald’s parking lot, two young girls, 4 and 8 years old, were in the back seat of a car, their father asleep at the wheel, according to police.

ABC Action News reported the man had crashed into the side of a parked car.

Officers arrived to the fast food restaurant at 787 N. Washington Blvd. around 1 a.m. Monday to investigate a DUI involving the father’s car.

They learned the girls had not been able to eat or use the restroom.

The McDonald’s was closed for the night, but officers spoke with two employees found cleaning inside, police said on social media. When the employees heard about the situation, they started the restaurant’s machines.

The girls left with full bellies and Happy Meals stuffed with toys. They were later released to family.

“Immediately, you could see the difference in those kids just getting something to eat and drink and being able to play with the toys,” Sarasota police officer Rick Greene told ABC Action News.

Officers offered to pay for the girls’ food, but employees would hear nothing of it.

“When I tried to pay they wouldn’t hear it. They’re like, ‘No, absolutely not,’ ” Greene told ABC Action News.

Police thanked the McDonald’s employees on social media.

“To the two McDonald’s employees, who went above and beyond, you are two of the many reasons it’s an honor to continue to serve and protect such an incredible city. Thank you!”

The driver is facing DUI and child neglect charges, according to police.

