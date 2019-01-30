Who will win Super Bowl LIII? Mote manatees weigh in with their picks

It’s almost part of the tradition of the Super Bowl to see which team animals predict will win — puppies, sea lions, even a grizzly bear, weighed in on the topic.
And for the 12th year, two local manatees used their training and skills to make their picks for the big game.
Hugh and Buffett, two manatees at Mote Marine Laboratory, did not agree for the second consecutive year.
Buffett tapped the New England Patriots as his pick to win Super Bowl LIII.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He has picked quite a few winners; Buffett’s previous prediction record is 9-2. Last year, he selected the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to defeat the New England Patriots, 44-33.
The last time he picked the Patriots to win it all was in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks.
On the other hand, Hugh swam toward the Los Angeles Rams. His prediction record is 6-5.
Hugh selected the Patriots the last two years.
It’s been a tank divided before this year’s game. Hugh and Buffett have only picked the same team to win four times.
Hugh and Buffett are half-brothers and animal ambassadors who introduce Mote visitors to manatees and how to protect them in the wild. They are the only manatees in the world trained to participate in special research projects that help scientists better understand how manatees perceive their environment.
The Rams and the Patriots face off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Comments