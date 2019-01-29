Crews extinguish flames on top of downtown Sarasota parking garage

A truck parked on the top level of a downtown Sarasota parking garage went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.
Parking management officials said materials in the back of a truck parked on the top level of the State Street parking garage, according to Jan Thornburg, senior communications manager for the city of Sarasota.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials received a call that a plumbing truck was ablaze at 12:51 p.m. When crews arrived, the truck was fully involved, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in less than 20 minutes, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby.
The fire, Thornburg said, was contained to the truck.
One person was evaluated by crews, but no one was taken to the hospital, Lusby said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Officials closed the parking garage while crews extinguished the flames. as of 2 p.m., the garage was reopened, according to Thornburg. Conditions, she said, were a “bit smoky” downtown.
