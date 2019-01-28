Crash blocked lanes of busy Bradenton road Monday afternoon

A crash on U.S. 41 in Bradenton temporarily closed multiple lanes and caused delays Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. 41 near 49th Avenue Drive West, south of Orlando Avenue, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The left lanes of both northbound and southbound directions were blocked while crews responded to the scene but have since reopened, according to FHP.
Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Monitoring Center cameras showed delays in the area shortly after the crash occurred.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments