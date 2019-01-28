Empty car struck by train on Manatee railroad tracks

Troopers said no one was injured when a parked vehicle was struck by a train in Manatee County Sunday morning.
Am unoccupied 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was parked facing west on the railroad tracks on 39th Street East, just east of Fourth Avenue Boulevard in Memphis around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A train was traveling south on the tracks when it collided with the right side of the car. The car was pushed south by the train for about 200 feet, according to FHP.
Due to construction in the area, that portion of 39th Street is closed, troopers said.
The car was not occupied when it was hit. No one was injured.
