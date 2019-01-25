Local animal rescue organizations are offering to help feed furloughed employee’s pets

For many Americans, pets are as much members of the family as the people in the house, so feeding them is just as important.
Federal employees on furlough during the government shutdown, who have now missed two paychecks The Atlantic reported, can get free dog and cat food from two local rescue organizations.
President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon a deal was reached to reopen the government for three weeks, ending the 35-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history. Employees will receive back pay, according to The Washington Post.
Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue and Bishop Animal Shelter SPCA of Manatee County are offering free pet food to furloughed federal government employees.
Federal employees can pick up the dog or cat food these two rescue locations:
- Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton
- Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, 4951 Lorriane Road, Bradenton - employees must bring ID
Nate’s Honor is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bishop Animal Shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed Wednesday and Sunday.
