With chilly weekend ahead, Salvation Army is opening its doors at night

Temperatures are expected to take another dip this weekend and to help keep those in need out of the cold, the Salvation Army is opening its doors.
The Salvation Army will open its cold weather shelter at 1204 14th St. W. in Bradenton on Friday night.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to dip to around 45 degrees Friday night with 9 mph winds.
Saturday is expected to see a high of 64 with winds around 10 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m., meteorologists say. The low will likely be near 50.
The chance of showers continues into Sunday, with a high near 59 and a low around 48. The sun should mostly return Monday with a high near 64 and a low around 51, according to the NWS.
The Salvation Army will continue to watch the weather conditions throughout the weekend and will be prepared to open cold shelters when necessary.
