Woman and girl, 12, found by drone, rescued after getting lost while riding horses

By Sara Nealeigh

January 25, 2019 10:35 AM

Sheriff’s office drone footage shows rescue of lost riders

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office used a drone to locate two lost equestrians who had been wandering a reserve for hours. The drone was able to lead deputies in a utility vehicle to the riders, who were escorted to safety.
Deputies credit the use of a drone for finding a woman and a child who got lost for hours while horseback riding in a reserve.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a GPS coordinate location in the Edward W. Chance Reserve in Myakka City around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to a news release.

The two equestrians, a 46-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, had been lost for four hours and sunset was approaching, so deputies had to work fast.

The sheriff’s office drone, or Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), was launched to aid in the search while members of the Rural Community Policing Unit went to the reserve with a four-wheel utility vehicle.

After nearly an hour-long aerial search, the riders were found using the drone, according to the sheriff’s office.

drone equestrian rescue.JPG
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Once they were located, the drone led deputies on land to the riders and they were successfully rescued and returned to safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

