Find a ride: Troopers looking for impaired drivers on Manatee roads this weekend

While pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla this weekend, Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out to make sure drunk drivers don’t invade Manatee County roads.
Florida Highway Patrol is holding a DUI Wolfpack Operation focusing on Interstate 75 along with other major state and county roads starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and running until 5 a.m. Sunday. Troopers will be mobile while monitoring the roadways.
The operations are organized by FHP to proactively take impaired drivers off the roads.
According to Florida law, a driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher is considered to be impaired. Drivers younger than 21 years old with a BAC of 0.02 or higher are considered impaired.
Motorists can report an aggressive driver by dialing *FHP from any cell phone.
