Local

Find a ride: Troopers looking for impaired drivers on Manatee roads this weekend

By Sara Nealeigh

January 25, 2019 10:08 AM

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to ge
By
Up Next
On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to ge
By
Manatee

While pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla this weekend, Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out to make sure drunk drivers don’t invade Manatee County roads.

Florida Highway Patrol is holding a DUI Wolfpack Operation focusing on Interstate 75 along with other major state and county roads starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and running until 5 a.m. Sunday. Troopers will be mobile while monitoring the roadways.

Police released dashcam video showing the arrest of Saryna Parker, a former Miami-Dade teacher suspected of driving drunk with her child in the backseat on March 19, 2017. In the video Parker appears to be stumbling during a field sobriety test an

By

The operations are organized by FHP to proactively take impaired drivers off the roads.

According to Florida law, a driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher is considered to be impaired. Drivers younger than 21 years old with a BAC of 0.02 or higher are considered impaired.

Motorists can report an aggressive driver by dialing *FHP from any cell phone.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used CPR to resuscitate a woman who had passed out while driving drunk along Alligator Alley in Collier County, according to FHP.

By

  Comments  