This Manatee County landmark has evolved over the past 90 years. Come see for yourself

By James A. Jones Jr.

January 28, 2019 11:29 AM

Camp Flying Eagle turns 90 and invites the public to see all the changes Feb. 2.

East Manatee

Camp Flying Eagle, the oldest continuously operated scout camp in Florida, will celebrate its 90th anniversary on Saturday.

Like the organization it serves, the 185-acre camp has evolved since its founding in 1929.

A fundamental change occurred on Oct. 1, when the Manatee Scout District started its first Cub Scout den for girls, ages 5-10. There are now four Bradenton-area female dens.

The district takes another step forward on Friday when it launches its first female troop for 11-18 year olds.

Scouts salute during the opening ceremonies of the 2001 Manatee District Camporee, as over five hundred scouts from Manatee County gathered at Camp Flying Eagle for the weekend.
Bradenton Herald file photo

“For the first time in its 100-plus year history, the iconic program of the Boy Scouts of America will be open to young women. Scouts BSA is a year-round program for boys and girls in fifth grade through high school that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves,” the Boy Scouts of America says on its web page.

Jim Thielen, the Southwest Florida Council’s vice president for programs, serving Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, Lee, and parts of DeSoto and Hendry counties, said the change was made in part for the convenience of families who wanted more one-stop shop opportunities for their children.

B.J. “Red Dog” Maynard stands next to Rotary Hall, which was constructed in 1929 and is the oldest building at Camp Flying Eagle.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

There is also the recognition that there are more recreational opportunities available to children today than during the membership heyday of scouting in the 1950s and 1960s.

“We didn’t have so much competition then, when the choices were mostly Little League or scouting,” Thielen said.

Although scouting faced a long-term decline in participation after the 1960s, enrollment numbers are up in recent years, Thielen said.

“We are in a growth period now,” he said.

Females and males are welcomed equally in Scouts BSA, but they will pursue the ideals of scouting in separate dens and patrols.

Any mention of scouting in Manatee County conjures the name of retired Army Col. B.J. “Red Dog” Maynard, who at 88 remains committed to the program.

Scouts run with their troop flags, showing their colors and pride before the opening ceremonies of the 2001 Manatee District Camporee, as over five hundred scouts from Manatee County gather at Camp Flying Eagle for the weekend.
Bradenton Herald file photo

“I grew up in the Army and over 37 years I went to a lot of different countries, fought in a lot of countries, some that were ruled by kings or queens, presidents or dictators. We are ruled not by dictators but by a piece of paper called the Constitution,” Maynard said.

“The Constitution tells me what our rights are, what we can do. It also tells me I have a responsibility to be a caretaker for this piece of paper and to train the next generation of caretakers.”

Through scouting, boys and girls can achieve personal growth, learn leadership skills, experience the outdoors and more, Maynard said.

The Manatee River flows gently past the canoe launch area at Camp Flying Eagle. The camp offers scouts an opportunity to learn canoeing and kayaking.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Through all the changes and all the years, Camp Flying Eagle Circuit has offered valuable life lessons to thousands of scouts, Court Judge Gilbert A. Smith Jr. said.

“What has not changed is the outdoors and the Florida experience,” Smith said.

“So many of us learned to hike, to canoe, to swim and to cook at Camp Flying Eagle. The experiences we had out there went to people’s hearts. A lot of us would not be the same without it.”

The public is invited to Camp Flying Eagle, located at 16009 Upper Manatee River Road, for its anniversary celebration to learn more about the campground and scouting, starting at 10 a.m Saturday. The event continues through 9:20 p.m.

Visitors are invited to take a historical hike through Camp Flying Eagle to see how the facility has evolved to include a modern dining hall, swimming pool, climbing wall, first-aid station, challenge course, restroom and shower facilities, and more.

Also planned are games as well as food and souvenir sales.

Cub Scouts make their way down a trail at Camp Flying Eagle during the Boy Scouts of America Manatee District 2013 Cub Scout Day Camp. The camp had more than 275 cub scouts participating in the week-long camp. The theme was the Wild Wild West and the Hunt for Black Bart.
Bradenton Herald file photo

In addition, there will be a catapult demonstration at 2 p.m., displays by Singing River Rendezvous, scout-built gateways and an information table staffed by Foundation for Dreams.

Tours of the camp start at 10:30 a.m. Reunions planned include Wood Badge from 3-4:05 p.m., Eagle Scout from 4:15-5:20 p.m. and old staff from 6:30-7:50 p.m.

For more information about the 90th anniversary celebration, email campflyingeagle@yahoo.com.

The walk way leads to the scout master’s building at Camp Flying Eagle at 16009 Upper Manatee River Road in East Manatee.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com


