Strong morning storms brought brief tornado warning in Manatee

Part of Manatee County was under a tornado warning as a strong line of storms moves through the area early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning has since expired.
The warning for Northeastern Manatee County will lasted until 6:15 a.m. The National Weather Service issued the warning just before 6 a.m. when a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located five miles east of Parrish, moving at approximately 60 mph.
With winds gusting up to 60 mph, a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued until 6:15 a.m.
Both warnings have since expired and are no longer in effect.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The storms are expected to move east of the area by mid to late morning, according to the NWS.
Comments