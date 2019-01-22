Crash blocked State Road 70 traffic for hours on Tuesday night

UPDATE: As of 8:57 p.m., all lanes of State Road 70 are reopened.
A crash blocked all lanes of traffic on State Road 70 in Myakka City for several hours on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash took place at the intersection of SR 70 and Wauchula Road around 6:29 p.m., according to Florida 511.
FHP arrived on the scene at 7:35 p.m. and reports that there were injuries as a result of the crash. Florida 511 lists the accident’s severity as “major.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments