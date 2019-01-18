Local

Bradenton beaches named one of the happiest, healthiest places to live in America

By Ryan Callihan

January 18, 2019

Manatee

Is the beach your happy place? A new study says it probably is — especially if you live in the Bradenton area.

The Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area landed in the No. 4 spot on a new list ranking the happiest and healthiest beach communities in the United States, according to Southern Living. The report weighed a whole host of factors, including social wellness, financial stability and sense of pride in the area.

Local beaches weren’t the only Florida spots on the list, but this stretch of the Gulf Coast was deemed “Disneyland for happy grown-ups,” due to considerably high financial well-being and “exceptionally high levels of health,” Southern Living said. Landing a top spot on the list comes just days after Anna Maria Island was highlighted as one of 11 “Under-the-Radar” beach towns in Florida.

There were three other Florida regions to make the the list. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, which came in at No. 1, were other strong contenders, according to survey results.

Gallup-Sharecare, a global health and well-being data collector, asked 337,000 people to rate their quality of life to compile the list of happiest top cities, 10 of which were beach towns, according to Southern Living.

