More good news: Red tide is still gone from waters in Manatee, latest FWC report says

By Ryan Callihan

January 18, 2019 06:43 PM

Warm weather, a cool breeze and no apparent sign of red tide at Manatee Public Beach made it a nice place to visit.
The latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says red tide isn’t a problem on Anna Maria Island.

In 17 water samples taken all across Manatee County, none of them showed significant traces of the Karenia brevis algae that causes red tide algal blooms. In fact, each of the samples indicated that the harmful algae was not present or in background concentrations (0 to 1,000 cells per liter.)

Experts said that despite those extremely low levels, respiratory irritation was reported in Manatee. Breathing issues were also reported in Sarasota County, where red tide is still being detected in FWC’s water samples.

Manatee Public Beach has been warm and beautiful the past few days, with no signs of red tide.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Low concentrations (between 10,000 and 100,000 cells per liter) were discovered at the Lido Beach Casino, but medium (between 100,000 and 1,000,000 cells per liter) and high concentrations (more than 1,000,000 cells per liter) were found farther south in samples taken from Nokomis beach and the Venice Fishing Pier.

For the latest red tide information from the FWC, dial (866) 300-9399 from anywhere in Florida. Callers outside of Florida may dial (727) 552-2448.

