Detectives locate boat belonging to man found floating in Manatee River

The boat belonging to a man who is believed to have drowned in the Manatee River over the weekend has been located, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Daniel Robert Dade, 58, was found floating in the Manatee River on Sunday morning, but authorities were not able to locate his boat. The search continued throughout the week.
The 12-foot, aluminum 1977 Sea Nymph was found on Wednesday afternoon in a patch of mangroves near the Carlton Arms apartments in Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office. The spot is adjacent to where the Manatee River and the Braden River meet.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dade was last seen on Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. as he left Woody’s River Roo, a waterfront restaurant in Ellenton, where witnesses say he had been drinking.
Dade’s wife reported him missing on Sunday morning, shortly after his body had been recovered from the river.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dade’s boat shows no signs of damage, and foul play is not suspected.
Detectives say Dale most likely had an accident as he traveled at night with limited lighting which caused him to fall overboard and later drown.
The case continues to be investigated as an accident.
Comments