She was a co-founder of Manatee’s Veterans Council. Her life will be celebrated Saturday

Phyllis “Jeanne” Jackson was a dynamo, retired Army Lt. Col. Charlie Fitt recalls.
Mrs. Jackson, who died at 91 on Dec. 19, 2018, played a key role in establishing the Manatee County Veterans Council in 1985 with her husband, Wilbur Jackson, and Harold Rouse, Manatee County veterans service officer.
Not only that, she designed the centerpiece monument at Veterans Park, located between Manatee Memorial Hospital and the Bradenton Riverwalk, and traveled to Georgia to select the granite from which it is carved.
“She knew what she wanted, what needed to be done, and pushed hard to get it. She was a key to the overall project. Jeanne, Wilbur and Harold were like the Three Musketeers, leading the veterans organizations to come on board. Their motto was, ‘Ours is a Common Cause,’ ” Fitt said.
Wilbur Jackson became the first chairman of the Veterans Council; Jeanne Jackson served as secretary for three years, according to Joy Woodward, her daughter who resides in Parrish.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Reading, Pa., on Oct. 22, 1927, and moved to Palmetto from Fort Bragg, N.C., in 1972. She was an Army wife for more than 20 years. She was employed by the Department of the Army as the executive secretary of the incentive awards program in Alaska and Edgewood Arsenal, Md.
After retiring in Florida, she worked at George Burnett Agents for State Farm Insurance in Palmetto for six years.
Mrs. Jackson was a Baptist. She was a life member and president three times of the VFW Post Auxiliary, Palmetto, and a life member of DAV #18 Auxiliary, Bradenton. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #24, Bradenton; Eagles Auxiliary #3171, Bradenton; and of Moose #1072, Bradenton.
Survivors include a son, Alan Miller of Bradenton, and daughter, Joy Woodward, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton. A gathering follows from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.
