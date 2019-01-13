Body found floating in Manatee River, sheriff’s office says

The body of a man was found floating in the Manatee River on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the Green Bridge around 9 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating in the river.
The Palmetto Police Department and the MCSO marine unit also responded to the scene and helped retrieve the body from the water.
The man has been identified as 58-year old Daniel Robert Dade.
Shortly after the body was discovered, Dade’s wife, Rayma Dade, called to report that her husband was missing. Rayma reported that her husband had traveled by boat from their home to Woody’s River Roo on Saturday. She reported that her last communication with Daniel was a text message around 3:30 p.m.
Witnesses who were at the restaurant on Saturday night told deputies that Dade had been drinking alcoholic beverages and was seen leaving on his boat around 8:30 p.m.
“The incident appears to be consistent with an accidental drowning,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement is still searching for Dade’s boat.
