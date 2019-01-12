Local

Looking for a job? Manatee County School District set to host support staff job fair

By Ryan Callihan

January 12, 2019 06:11 PM

Bradenton

The School District of Manatee County is looking to recruit new employees during a job fair on Thursday.

Support positions, such as school bus operators, food service workers and custodians will be available, a spokesman said. The job fair is set to take place Jan. 17 at the Robert G. Matzke Support Center Complex at 1 Matzke Way, Bradenton. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in applying will be able to complete job interviews and fill out job applications, according to a school district spokesperson. Applicants are encouraged, however, to submit applications online beforehand.

A list of all available positions is available on the Manatee County Schools website at www.ManateeSchools.net. For more information, call (941) 708-8800 ext. 7.

