Did you see this woman fall off a boat near Casey Key? Detectives are investigating her death

A misstep off a boat near a dock at Casey Key tiki bar may have been fatal for one woman. Now detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for anyone who witnessed her fall to determine how this presumed accident happened.
On Dec. 16, Michelle Hunt was with her boyfriend when they were tying up the boat at a dock near the Casey Key Fish House, 801 Blackburn Point Rd, Osprey, when she fell off, according to the sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.
But when the couple returned to Manatee County, Hunt’s health deteriorated and she later died.
There is no evidence of foul play, Warren said. But alcohol may have been a factor.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Garrick Plonczynski at 941-747-3011, ext. 2491 or Garrick.Plonczynski@manateesheriff.com.
Comments