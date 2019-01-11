Local

After losing a friendly bet, detective got a new name and a new uniform for the day

A friendly bet over the Pinstripe Bowl had a “bear-y” different outcome than one detective expected.

Detective Darryl Davis was marched around the sheriff’s office in a bear onesie with a name tag that read “Hello my name is Huggy Bear.”

He had to wear it after Wisconsin defeated Miami 35-3.

Davis said in the video, had he won the bet, he would have made the other person involved wear a cat suit.

