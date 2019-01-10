Local

State Road 70 reopened near interstate after crash

By Sara Nealeigh

January 10, 2019 11:44 AM

All lanes of State Road 70 at Interstate 75 have reopened after a crash on Thursday.

Multiple eastbound lanes of State Road 70 were blocked at I-75 but have since been reopened, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP’s traffic website indicates injuries were reported in the crash.

Florida 511 also reported one lane of an off-ramp from Interstate 75 to State Road 70 was temporarily blocked by emergency vehicles.

