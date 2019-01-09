Local

Man killed and infant injured in I-75 crash, FHP says

By Ryan Ballogg

January 09, 2019 06:46 PM

One man was killed and a 9-month-old infant was injured in a car accident on Interstate 75 in Lee County on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the upgrade portion of the Caloosahatchee Bridge near mile-marker 142 on southbound I-75.

The chain of events began when a tractor-trailer stalled and stopped within the outside lane of I-75, according to FHP.

The driver exited the stalled vehicle and stood in front of the cab.

A 2013 Nissan Sentra with three passengers was traveling southbound and began to slow when it approached the stopped tractor-trailer.

As the Nissan slowed, it was hit from behind by a 2018 Ford driven by 58-year-old man Johnny Coleman from Port Charlotte.

The collision caused the Nissan to hit the rear of the immobile trailer, slide along a concrete barrier and then crash into the front right-hand portion of the trailer.

The van then collided with the rear of the trailer, became wedged underneath and caught on fire.

Coleman died as a result of the accident.

The three passengers of the Nissan were all seriously injured. A a 9-month-old female infant was listed in critical condition and was transported to Tampa General Hospital for care. A 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were listed in serious condition and were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for care.

The crash remains under investigation.

