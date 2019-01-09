Man killed and infant injured in I-75 crash, FHP says

One man was killed and a 9-month-old infant was injured in a car accident on Interstate 75 in Lee County on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the upgrade portion of the Caloosahatchee Bridge near mile-marker 142 on southbound I-75.
The chain of events began when a tractor-trailer stalled and stopped within the outside lane of I-75, according to FHP.
The driver exited the stalled vehicle and stood in front of the cab.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A 2013 Nissan Sentra with three passengers was traveling southbound and began to slow when it approached the stopped tractor-trailer.
As the Nissan slowed, it was hit from behind by a 2018 Ford driven by 58-year-old man Johnny Coleman from Port Charlotte.
The collision caused the Nissan to hit the rear of the immobile trailer, slide along a concrete barrier and then crash into the front right-hand portion of the trailer.
The van then collided with the rear of the trailer, became wedged underneath and caught on fire.
Coleman died as a result of the accident.
The three passengers of the Nissan were all seriously injured. A a 9-month-old female infant was listed in critical condition and was transported to Tampa General Hospital for care. A 24-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were listed in serious condition and were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for care.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments