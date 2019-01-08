This Sarasota boater was last heard from on Monday. Have you seen him?

Authorities are searching for a Sarasota boater who was last heard from on Monday, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Family members last communicated with 50-year-old Todd Battaglino around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Th sheriff’s office was notified of Battaglino’s disappearance around noon on Tuesday.
He is believed to be operating a Parker 20 foot white boat with a tan t-top. The boat’s decal reads FL-0209PY.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office patrol and investigations bureaus and the aviation unit are working in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, FWC and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to locate Battaglino.
Anyone who has information regarding his recent whereabouts or who comes into contact with Battaglino is asked to dial 911 immediately.
According to a press release, “Battaglino is an avid boater who often goes offshore for recreational purposes.”
Comments