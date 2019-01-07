Wife awoke to find husband with dementia missing from Bradenton home, cops say

A 74-year-old man with dementia was reported missing from his Bradenton home after his wife woke up and found he was not in the house.
Warren M. Justice was last seen by his wife around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when he went to bed. When she woke Monday morning, Justice was not in the house, according to Bradenton police.
Justice is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 to 140 pounds, has a gray beard and is bald. He was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 28th Street Court Northwest. He was wearing a red outfit with a reflective vest, according to police.
Anyone who comes into contact with Justice is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or call 911.
