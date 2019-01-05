Palmetto woman fires multiple shots to protect home from intruder, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving gunfire Saturday.
Around 7:43 a.m., deputies arrived to the 600 block of 45th St. East in Palmetto, where neighbors said they heard multiple shots fired. A 33-year-old Palmetto woman said she was just trying to protect her home.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old man who used to live in the house showed up unannounced to retrieve a few of his belongings that he left behind. He reportedly entered the home without making his presence known first because he did not see the homeowner’s car in the driveway.
The shooter was asleep when she heard him enter, deputies say. She fired three shots because she thought she heard a burglar breaking into her back door.
A 4-year-old boy was asleep in bed at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured in the incident.
The woman stopped shooting when she recognized the person. Deputies say she allowed him to grab his bags and leave. The sheriff’s office was able to detain the man as he left the scene and interview him. Investigators came to the conclusion that the shooter was protecting her home.
Deputies said the handgun “disappeared from the scene and was not located,” according to a sheriff’s office report. No arrests were made as a result of the incident.
