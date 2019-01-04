Toddler dead after being pulled from bottom of Bradenton home’s pool, cops say

A 3-year-old died after being pulled from the bottom of a pool Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in the 4400 block of 20th Street West in Bradenton around 7:30 a.m. Friday to investigate what appears to be an accidental drowning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kayden D. Bond’s great-grandmother told deputies she woke up with the 3-year-old boy Friday morning and made him a bottle before falling asleep on the couch. The 67-year-old woman got up again a short time later to give Kayden a second bottle and put him in his pack-and-play while she again fell asleep, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kayden’s great-grandfather was making breakfast a short time later and realized he had not seen the toddler and Kayden was not in his pack-and-play, according to the sheriff’s office. He saw the rear sliding glass door to the home’s pool was open.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kayden’s mother, 25, ran to the pool after the commotion woke her. She jumped in and grabbed Kayden from the bottom of the pool, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two deputies who arrived at the home performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived.
Kayden was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said the incident appears to be an accidental drowning and deputies are investigating.
Comments