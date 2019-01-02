Driver of motorcycle dies days after crash on State Road 70, troopers say

The driver of a motorcycle died two days after he was injured in a crash on State Road 70, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At approximately 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 28, a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 38-year-old Arcadia man made an improper left turn from southbound Curtis Road onto a westbound lane of State Road 70, according to FHP.
The front of the Malibu struck the front of a motorcycle, driven by 52-year-old Edward S. Mye of Myakka City, which was traveling westbound on State Road 70, according to FHP.
The motorcycle was redirected to the right and rolled over onto its left side in the westbound lane. Mye and his passenger, a 53-year-old Myakka City woman, were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The woman suffered serious injuries. Mye died on Dec. 30, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
The crash report states neither Mye nor his passenger were wearing helmets.
The driver of the Malibu and his 35-year-old male passenger were not injured; however, the driver was cited for violation of right-of-way and no driver’s license, according to FHP.
Comments