Helicopter crash reported off coast of Anna Maria Island

Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials said a helicopter crashed into the water off Manatee Public Beach on Wednesday morning.
Officials said they have received several calls reporting a helicopter crash.
A good Samaritan pulled those who were on helicopter onto their boat, according to officials.
At least two people were injured in the crash.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
One person was taken as a trauma alert to Blake Medical Center by ambulance.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard at the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments