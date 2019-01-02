Local

Helicopter crash reported off coast of Anna Maria Island

By Sara Nealeigh and

Jessica De Leon

January 02, 2019 11:14 AM

Manatee

Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials said a helicopter crashed into the water off Manatee Public Beach on Wednesday morning.

Officials said they have received several calls reporting a helicopter crash.

A good Samaritan pulled those who were on helicopter onto their boat, according to officials.

At least two people were injured in the crash.

One person was taken as a trauma alert to Blake Medical Center by ambulance.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard at the scene of the crash.

Helicopter crash location.jpg
PulsePoint screenshot

