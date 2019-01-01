Bradenton man dies in traffic crash on Cortez Road

A Bradenton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Cortez Road.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. when a Palmetto man driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox made a left-hand turn in front of a 2007 Suzuki VS800 near the Home Depot at 2350 Cortez Road W.
The driver of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Joshua Custer, took evasive action, according to FHP. But his motorcycle slid on its left side into the right side of the SUV. Custer died from his injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.
