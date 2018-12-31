Local

Deadly crash on New Year’s Eve blocks Manatee County road

By Sara Nealeigh

December 31, 2018 09:24 PM

Manatee

A fatal crash has blocked State Road 70 in Manatee County on New Year’s Eve, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the deadly crash on State Road 70 at Lorraine Road around 6:39 p.m. Monday, according to FHP’s live traffic site.

State Road 70 was completely blocked as of shortly after 9 p.m., but some traffic was able to flow on the eastbound side of the road using the right turn lane, according to FHP.

No other information was immediately released.

