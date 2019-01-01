New parents welcome Kaiden, the first Manatee County baby of 2019

Kaiden William Pascoe is Manatee County’s first baby of 2019.
Weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 21 inches long, the healthy baby boy was delivered at 1:12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Kaiden was welcomed by first-time parents Kristina Ruth and Spencer Pascoe at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.
Ruth says the delivery went smoothly; she was in labor for about four hours.
The couple lives in Bradenton, where Pascoe works hanging window treatments and Ruth plans to be a stay-at-home mom.
Unlike some future parents who pour over baby names for weeks or months on end, it was a very quick decision for the couple.
“We just put a bunch of names together and then narrowed it down,” Pascoe said.
“We didn’t argue about it; it only took about an hour,” Ruth said.
Ruth and Pascoe each had different perspectives on what they are looking forward to in their new roles as parents.
“The fun times,” Ruth said.
“The challenges, and getting through them,” Pascoe said.
As any parent knows, there are sure to be a lot of both.
It was a first for someone else in the room, too. Lucille Turcotte, 78, became a great-grandmother upon Kaiden’s arrival.
“I can’t believe it,” Turcotte said. “I never thought I would live long enough to see this.”
Turcotte said she has hoped for a great-grandchild for a long time.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kaiden laid nestled against his father’s chest, drifting in and out of sleep in the hospital room where his mother was recovering.
At Manatee Memorial Hospital, Kaiden was the first baby of New Year’s Day, but he would not be the last.
The hospital’s maternity ward was just starting to get busy around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to nurse Katie Powers.
