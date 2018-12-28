Local

92-year-old in Silver Alert found dead in submerged vehicle, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

December 28, 2018 03:10 PM

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A 92-year-old man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Ira McConnell was found dead inside his vehicle after it was pulled from a pond where the vehicle had been underwater near Alameda Isles in Englewood, according to the sheriff’s office.

No foul play is suspected in McConnell’s death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

A Silver Alert was issued for him the afternoon of Dec. 17. McConnell, according to the Silver Alert, had last been seen getting into his car at his Englewood home around 5 a.m. Dec. 15.

  Comments  