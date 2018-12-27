2 rescued from water; search ongoing for missing boater, cops say

Two juveniles were rescued from Sarasota County waters Thursday but search and rescue crews are still looking for the man who was with them, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 10:24 a.m. Thursday after a boater saw the two juveniles in the water and called 911. The two juveniles were rescued, according to the sheriff’s office.
A single vessel sank in the Myakka River, near the Myakka State Forest, with three people on board, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The juveniles are expected to be OK, and are being evaluated by Sarasota County EMS crews, according to FWC.
Crews continue to search the area of the Myakka River near Kellogg Lane off of Caloosa Drive for an adult man who was with the juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office air unit has been deployed.
FWC has taken lead in the investigation and the search-and-rescue efforts. The sheriff’s office is assisting.
