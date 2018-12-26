One dead after crash sends vehicle into traffic signal pole in Sarasota

An Alva, Florida, man is dead after a Wednesday morning traffic crash on Fruitville Road in Sarasota, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Tyler Mathew Peterson, 23, was driving a vehicle in the right westbound lane of State Road 780 (Fruitville Road), just west of River Road. A 42-year-old Bradenton man was in the passenger’s seat.
A driver in a Mercedes-Benz SUV directly ahead of Peterson’s vehicle began to slow for a red light.
Peterson steered right to avoid hitting the SUV, but lost control of his vehicle. The left front portion of Peterson’s vehicle collided with the right rear side of the SUV.
Peterson’s vehicle then traveled in a northwesterly direction and collided with a traffic signal support pole.
Peterson died as a result of the accident. His passenger sustained only minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old Lakewood Ranch man, was uninjured.
