Here’s how the government shutdown affects DeSoto National Memorial Park in Bradenton

By Ryan Callihan

December 22, 2018 02:52 PM

The effects of the third government shutdown of the year are being felt far and wide, including in Manatee County.

DeSoto National Memorial Park, which is operated and maintained by the federal government’s National Park Service, will see a few changes until the government is funded again. The park’s website was updated Saturday with details.

Officials say the park’s visitor center, restrooms and parking lot are closed to the public and all previously planned programs have been canceled. Park trails are still open, but visitors are asked to travel them with caution.

Sunset from DeSoto National Memorial.
The park is expected to resume normal operations when congressional lawmakers strike a deal to end the shutdown.

