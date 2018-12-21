Manatee deputies search for homeless man in need of immediate medical attention

An emergency search is underway for a 30-year-old homeless man whose life may be in danger.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening that they are looking for Holden Seguso, who does not own a phone, credit card or anything that can be tracked because he prefers to be homeless.
Deputies say a doctor reached out to Seguso’s father Friday to inform him that Seguso’s brain may be swelling and he requires immediate medical attention.
Seguso was last seen at the Burger King at 6722 14th St. W. in Bradenton on Monday, Dec. 17. His current location is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding Seguso’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.
