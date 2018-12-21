Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens, but high wind advisory remains in place

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened Friday afternoon after being shut down throughout the day because of heavy winds.
The Florida Highway Patrol announced at 4:44 p.m. that the bridge is open in both directions, though wind speeds remain at 25 mph with gusts up to 33 mph.
The bridge was closed at 7:47 a.m. and remained shut down for nearly nine hours.
Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments