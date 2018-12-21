Local

Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens, but high wind advisory remains in place

By Ryan Callihan

December 21, 2018 05:00 PM

Manatee

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened Friday afternoon after being shut down throughout the day because of heavy winds.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced at 4:44 p.m. that the bridge is open in both directions, though wind speeds remain at 25 mph with gusts up to 33 mph.

The bridge was closed at 7:47 a.m. and remained shut down for nearly nine hours.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

