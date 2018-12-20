Southbound Interstate 75 traffic at near standstill after semi-truck jackknifes, crashes

A crash involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed completely shut down southbound Interstate 75 in northern Manatee County.
Just before 11:30 a.m., the crash was reported involving a tractor-trailer, a box truck and at least one other vehicle at mile marker 228, just north of the ramp to Interstate 275, according to the Manatee Emergency Communication Center. The third vehicle was reported to have gone off the interstate and was stuck in a ditch of water with at least one person trapped inside.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, southbound lanes were completely shut down but traffic cameras show that some traffic is now passing on the left shoulder.
Elsewhere in Manatee, the traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road in Bradenton were reportedly blinking red but are now working again.
