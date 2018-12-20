Tornado warning in effect for Manatee County as storm moves through area

Northeastern Manatee County is under a tornado warning Thursday morning as a storm system moves through the area.
A tornado warning for northeast Manatee County was issued around 7:40 a.m. and is expected to be in effect until 8 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued an alert saying a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was found about 12 miles north of Myakka City. The storm is moving north at about 35 mph and could impact Duette.
The storm is expected to remain over mostly rural parts of the county.
A coastal flood warning was issued for Manatee County overnight and will remain in effect until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A warning means flooding is occurring or imminent and residents should be alert for rising water.
Manatee County is also under a flood watch through Friday morning.
The NWS calls for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected and wind gusts as high as 29 mph. The high for Thursday will be near 75.
The likelihood for showers continues into Friday, with less than an inch of rain expected and wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Temperatures are expected to dip, with the high Friday near 66.
The complex storm system passing over the area over the next couple of days is expected to produce heavy rain, nearly 2 to 3 inches, into Friday morning, according to the NWS.
“Some storms may have winds strong enough to do some damage to trees and homes. We are under a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather today,” said Leigh Spann, WFLA Storm Team 8 meteorologist in a forecast.
The NWS called for “dangerous conditions” along the beaches, with large surf and rip currents expected in the waters through Saturday evening.
Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists said the “bulk of the heavy rains will move out” Thursday evening, but a few showers may linger.
Friday is expected to be cooler with more rain showers and strong winds between 20 and 40 mph, according to Bay News 9.
Things should start drying out Saturday as the sunshine returns, but it will still be cool, with a high near 64. Sunday will likely see more sun with a high near 67, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will return to the 70s for Monday and Christmas Day, and the NWS calls for mostly sunny days.
