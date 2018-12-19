Bikes for Tykes gives new set of wheels to 40 school children just in time for the holidays

Thanks to an ongoing partnership, more children will be pedaling shiny new bicycles around Manatee County.
Now in its third year, Bikes for Tykes continues to help children in need get a bicycle as a special gift for the holiday season.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers brought Christmas to the schools they serve this week.
The SROs handed out nearly two dozen bicycles to students at Kinnan and Bayshore elementary schools Monday.
The next day, more bikes were given to students at Prine and Jesse P. Miller elementary schools.
In total, 40 underprivileged children received bikes thanks to the Bikes for Tykes partnership.
Robby Hukill, whose local family business, Toughenuff, sponsors the event, partners with the sheriff’s office to provide the bikes to the children.
In the past, the Bikes for Tykes program has distributed the bikes from the sheriff’s office administrative offices, 600 U.S. 301 Blvd. W.
This year, they went straight to the schools to deliver the gifts.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said in past years, not all the families came to the office, so taking the bikes to the children worked out well, with a 100 percent delivery rate.
