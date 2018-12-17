Local

MTV reality series ‘Siesta Key’ will soon return to television

By Sara Nealeigh

December 17, 2018 12:07 PM

The spotlight is returning to Siesta Key now that the reality show on MTV by the same name is returning for a second season.

Season two of “Siesta Key” was announced in a Facebook live session Monday on the reality show’s page.

The cast of “Siesta Key,” which is set in Sarasota County, was on hand for the announcement and said this season doesn’t compare to the last. Season 1A premiered in 2017 and 1B in 2018.

Two new cast members were added this season.

“A lot of love, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of friendships and a lot of drama,” cast member Madisson Hausburg said during the livestream of the new season.

Siesta_Key 1
From left, the cast of MTV’s “Siesta Key” includes Alex Kompothecras, Juliette Porter, Garrett Miller, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes and Madisson Hausburg. New episodes begin airing Jan. 15.
Heather Key MTV

Cast members were spotted filming scenes for the show at Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton in June.

“Siesta Key” will return to MTV on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m.

Want to catch up on the drama form last season? Full episodes can be viewed online at mtv.com.

Read Next

tv

'Siesta Key' stars seen filming at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton

Read Next

this-weekend

New cast members shake up MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’

Read Next

entertainment

Meet Canvas, the new girl you love to hate on ‘Siesta Key’

If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start

By

Read Next

entertainment

Despite the drama, cast members of MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ love the experience

People involved with the show say it’s akin to “The Hills,” a hit reality show that ran on MTV. The also compare it to a similar MTV show, “Laguna beach.” In fact, “Siesta Key” and “Laguna Beach” are both produced by the same people.

By

  Comments  