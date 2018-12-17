MTV reality series ‘Siesta Key’ will soon return to television

The spotlight is returning to Siesta Key now that the reality show on MTV by the same name is returning for a second season.
Season two of “Siesta Key” was announced in a Facebook live session Monday on the reality show’s page.
The cast of “Siesta Key,” which is set in Sarasota County, was on hand for the announcement and said this season doesn’t compare to the last. Season 1A premiered in 2017 and 1B in 2018.
Two new cast members were added this season.
“A lot of love, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of friendships and a lot of drama,” cast member Madisson Hausburg said during the livestream of the new season.
Cast members were spotted filming scenes for the show at Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton in June.
“Siesta Key” will return to MTV on Jan. 22 at 9 p.m.
Want to catch up on the drama form last season? Full episodes can be viewed online at mtv.com.
