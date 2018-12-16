These package snatchers got caught on camera. Then they got caught by police.

Holiday porch pirates struck in a Sarasota neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 15, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair did not make it far with the spoils of the crime, however.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a witness observed two men in a silver car suspiciously driving around the Magnolia Point subdivision in Sarasota. Then they pulled up into the driveway of a home.

One of the men got out and took a package from the porch, leaving another box in its place.

The witness immediately called authorities, and deputies closed in on the area.

The men were pulled over on University Parkway with the package sitting on the front seat.

Nikolas Beursken, 19, and Thomas Stacy, 48 were both charged with burglary and theft. Stacy was also charged with driving a motor vehicle with no registration, having an unassigned tag on his vehicle and violation of probation for robbery.

The theft was also caught on video by a surveillance camera at the residence. In it, Beursken can be seen running up the driveway, switching the packages and running back to the car. The vehicle then sits in the driveway for about 15 seconds before Stacy pulls away.