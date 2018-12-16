Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 in Manatee County

A 41-year-old man from Spring Hill who was walking in a traffic lane of U.S. 301 in Manatee County was struck and killed on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The man’s identity has not yet been made public.
The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The man was walking northbound in the right lane of U.S. 301 north of 25th Court East.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A driver in a Chrysler mini-van traveling northbound in the right lane did not observe the man in the road and struck him from behind. The man was vaulted off of the car and landed back in the right lane.
A driver in a Honda Civic who was also traveling northbound in the right lane failed to see the man in the roadway and traveled over him.
Both vehicles came to controlled stops on the shoulders of the roadway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release.
Comments