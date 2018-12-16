Local

Bradenton man dies in motorcycle crash

By Ryan Ballogg

December 16, 2018 07:13 AM

Manatee

A 37-year-old Bradenton man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle in East Manatee late Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

About 10:45 p.m., Peter Nicholas Peltier was heading north on Charleston Street, approaching a right curve. He failed to make the turn and laid the motorcycle onto its right side. The motorcycle traveled onto a grass shoulder, across Ashley Circle and onto another grass shoulder. Peltier became separated from the motorcycle when it hit a curb, according to a FHP news release.

Peltier was pronounced dead at the scene.

