Manatee business thanking local first responders with turkey giveaway

Manasota Flooring will host its second Community Turkey Giveback Event on Tuesday at its locations in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Manasota Flooring will give away 500 turkeys to first responders at each of its three locations, including at 2510 1st St. W., Bradenton.
“As a local, family-owned business in this community, we believe that it is our responsibility to give back however we can, Chris Quattlebaum, Manasota Flooring Manager, said in a news release. “Bob and Barbara Tiffany have operated this business since 1974 with the same philosophies and values that are still in place today, and it is important for us to continue that legacy and reputation.
“This is just one way for us to thank our heroes and first responders, and to help make the holidays a bit more special.”
The turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are asked to show proof of identification.
The locations outside of Manatee County are 4551 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, and 1734 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
