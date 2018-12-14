Bradenton man killed after he fell out of vehicle on I-75, FHP says

A 38-year-old Bradenton man died in a crash on Interstate 75 near Venice on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Brandon Inman was a passenger in a 2008 Chevy Box Truck driven by a 33-year-old Bradenton man around 10:23 a.m.
Inman moved from the front passenger seat to the rear of the vehicle to try to secure the side door on the right side of the truck, according to a crash report.
While he attempted to secure the door, investigators say he fell from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. He died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The crash blocked southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 190 for about three hours Friday.
Troopers are looking for information regarding the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 239-938-1800.
