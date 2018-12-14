Poor weather cancels Friday’s Tour of Lights. There’s another chance to see the show

There’s just one chance to see a popular light show this year.
Manatee County announced that Friday night’s Ted Nowosad Tour of Lights was canceled because of weather. The only show will now be held Saturday evening.
The free tour of lights adorning west Bradenton homes is hosted by Manatee County Area Transit. Participants are asked to bring along an unwrapped toy or a non-perishable food item for admission to the 90-minute ride. The donations will be given to local shelters and Toys-for-Tots.
The Tour of Lights is an annual event that began at the request of Nowosad, who asked the Board of County Commissioners to make it easier for seniors to see Bradenton’s holiday lights in 2002. Since then, nearly 2,000 people attend the drive every year.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Those interested in participating Saturday should arrive at Building 29 of State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., by 6:15 p.m on Saturday. Seating is limited, according to county officials, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Buses are set to depart at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-747-8621.
Comments