Car was inches from crashing into Bradenton home after driver loses control

A car was inches from crashing into a Bradenton home after the driver lost control and the car rolled over.
At about 2 p.m. Thursday, the driver abruptly turned onto 26th Street West when the car fishtailed and the driver lost control, witnesses said, according to Bradenton police.
The car rolled over, coming to rest on its side inches from the front steps of the home in the 1400 block of 26th Street West. The driver managed to walk away without a scratch on him to the amazement of police.
The driver nearly hit a bus stop, missing the bench and trash can, but took out the sign. The car’s windshield wipers were still going when a wrecker took the car away.
